Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SKX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $569,196.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

See Also

