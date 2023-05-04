Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s previous close.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

