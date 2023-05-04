Barclays Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Equal Weight

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.