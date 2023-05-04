Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.67.

TDY opened at $411.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.68.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

