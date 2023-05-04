Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:TPX opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

