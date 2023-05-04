Morgan Stanley Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $122.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

