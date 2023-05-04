Morgan Stanley Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $122.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.
XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
