Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $124.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,472,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.