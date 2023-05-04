Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

VSTO opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 185,687 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

