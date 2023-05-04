Analyzing ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $25.04 million 3.90 $2.72 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $65.46 million 3.03 $24.84 million $1.61 8.08

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ECB Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32% Northeast Community Bancorp 33.72% 9.62% 1.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

