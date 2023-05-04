Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,941 shares of company stock valued at $53,950,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

