A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at DA Davidson

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.13.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.