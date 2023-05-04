Argus Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $195.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.91% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ANET opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,941 shares of company stock valued at $53,950,805 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.