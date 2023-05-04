Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $166.00 at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,941 shares of company stock valued at $53,950,805 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 12,307.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 419,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after acquiring an additional 416,128 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 78,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

