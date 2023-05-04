SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Price Performance

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.