Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLLMF. National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Real Matters has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.74.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

