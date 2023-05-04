Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Lowered to $35.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 109.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

BBU opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after purchasing an additional 563,739 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 280,085 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.