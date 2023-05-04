Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Everi by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Everi by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everi by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 412,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

