E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETWO. UBS Group reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,247 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in E2open Parent by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.