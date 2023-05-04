Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $21.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 70,466 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

