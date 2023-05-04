Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

