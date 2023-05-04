Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CSFB lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.93.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.23.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. 30.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

