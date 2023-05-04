V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.72.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. V.F. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $52.10.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

