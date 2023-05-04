Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

