Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $178.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile



Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

