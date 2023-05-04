Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $82.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

