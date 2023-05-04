SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. SLM’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 893.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 192,487 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in SLM by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in SLM by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in SLM by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 298,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.