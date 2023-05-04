Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.