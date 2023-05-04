Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.
LOB opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
