Barclays Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $37.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

