Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $280.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $274.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day moving average is $237.90. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

