Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $280.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.
Hershey Stock Performance
HSY opened at $274.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day moving average is $237.90. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $276.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
