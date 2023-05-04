Barclays Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $14.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.