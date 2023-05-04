Royal Bank of Canada Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $70.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EHC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,692,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

