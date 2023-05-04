SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $15.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SunPower stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

