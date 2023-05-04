ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ACM Research Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 160.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

