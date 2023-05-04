Head to Head Survey: Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) and Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlivex Therapeutics and Scopus BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scopus BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Scopus BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Scopus BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Scopus BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scopus BioPharma has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Scopus BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -46.66% -40.60% Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A -661.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Scopus BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.06 million ($1.69) -1.66 Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A -$11.61 million N/A N/A

Summary

Scopus BioPharma beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Allocetra, a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded by Dror Mevorach on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Scopus BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Scopus BioPharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has strategic partnerships with the City of Hope, National Institutes of Health Program, and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem for its lead development and other programs. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc. and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc. in December 2017. Scopus BioPharma Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

