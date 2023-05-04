Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Financial Comparison

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oak Street Health and GeneDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 14 2 0 2.06 GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $33.27, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than GeneDx.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oak Street Health and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -23.57% N/A -25.08% GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and GeneDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $2.16 billion 0.00 -$509.20 million ($2.21) N/A GeneDx $234.69 million 0.84 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.26

Oak Street Health has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Street Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats GeneDx on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

