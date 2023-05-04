Head to Head Comparison: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) vs. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Cutera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 14.60 -$73.16 million ($1.05) -1.33 Cutera $252.40 million 1.69 -$82.34 million ($4.39) -4.91

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hyperfine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyperfine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.6% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cutera 0 3 2 0 2.40

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 183.33%. Cutera has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.46%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Cutera.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,073.73% -50.83% -46.98% Cutera -32.62% -489.05% -20.08%

Summary

Hyperfine beats Cutera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

