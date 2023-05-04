Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) vs. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Financial Analysis

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A PubMatic 11.20% 12.96% 6.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A PubMatic 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pintec Technology and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.

PubMatic has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 50.49%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and PubMatic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $121.45 million 0.07 -$2.51 million N/A N/A PubMatic $256.38 million 2.52 $28.70 million $0.50 24.42

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats Pintec Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

