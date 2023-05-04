Head to Head Review: Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) versus BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) are both consumer durables companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hyundai Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and BYD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A $15,720.50 0.00 BYD $32.75 billion 2.46 $545.63 million $0.40 147.68

Analyst Recommendations

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor. Hyundai Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyundai Motor and BYD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00

BYD has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.28%. Given BYD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BYD is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Dividends

Hyundai Motor pays an annual dividend of $1,013.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,568.2%. BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyundai Motor pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BYD pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hyundai Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A BYD N/A N/A N/A

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Rating)

Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways. The company was founded on December 29, 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About BYD

(Get Rating)

BYD Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries products for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments, photovoltaic products, energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment focuses on the sale of mobile handset components such as housings, electronic components, assembly services, and medical protection products. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment consists of automobiles and auto-related moulds and components and automobile leasing and after sales services, rail transport related business, and medical protection products. The company was founded by Chuan Fu Wang on Februar

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.