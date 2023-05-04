Reviewing Reed’s (REED) & The Competition

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.23, indicating that their average stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million -$19.22 million -0.28 Reed’s Competitors $54.89 billion $444.42 million 17.52

This table compares Reed’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.11% -1,083.24% -1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reed’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 108 536 968 69 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

