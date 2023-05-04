Contrasting Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Diodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $69.89, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $105.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 47.53% 24.60% 12.15% Diodes 16.56% 23.28% 14.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Diodes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 5.98 $439.95 million $4.64 12.29 Diodes $2.00 billion 1.91 $331.28 million $7.22 11.56

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

