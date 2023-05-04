Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$180.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Shares of CJT opened at C$106.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$100.00 and a 12-month high of C$156.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

