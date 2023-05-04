Analyzing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Glory Star New Media Group and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $17.05, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A SciPlay 3.34% 3.84% 2.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.25 $26.89 million N/A N/A SciPlay $671.00 million 3.15 $22.40 million $0.93 18.10

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SciPlay.

Summary

SciPlay beats Glory Star New Media Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

(Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

