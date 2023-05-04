Head-To-Head Analysis: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) vs. VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26% VNET Group -10.63% -10.28% -2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindr and VNET Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.02 million 5.45 $850,000.00 N/A N/A VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.40 -$112.50 million ($0.81) -3.46

Analyst Ratings

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A VNET Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

VNET Group has a consensus target price of $7.27, indicating a potential upside of 159.52%. Given VNET Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Grindr.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats VNET Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

