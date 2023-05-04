Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$146.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CJT. CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price target (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$149.55.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$106.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$100.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$109.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.48.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

