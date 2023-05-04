HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Comparison

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 2 0 4 0 2.33

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $11.92, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -82.29% -42.18% LegalZoom.com -8.42% -26.71% -10.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.43 -$6.68 million ($0.37) -2.78 LegalZoom.com $619.98 million 2.39 -$48.73 million ($0.26) -29.85

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats HeartCore Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

