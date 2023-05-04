Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 282,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1,848.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

