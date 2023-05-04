AES (AES) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. AES has set its FY23 guidance at $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.65-$1.75 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AES opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

