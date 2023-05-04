Stock Buyback Plan Declared by IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Board

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
NASDAQ IPGP opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $134.81.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
