Stock Buyback Plan Declared by IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Board

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

