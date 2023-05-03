LPL Financial LLC Purchases 91,786 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,786 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $64,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

