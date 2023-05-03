LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,353 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $71,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

